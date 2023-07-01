ADVERTISEMENT

Darling Krishna’s ‘Kousalya Supraja Rama’ gets a release date

July 01, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST

‘Kousalya Supraja Rama’, starring Darling Krishna, and directed by Shashank, will hit the screens on July 28

The Hindu Bureau

Kausalya Supraja Rama | Photo Credit: @darlingkrishnaa/Twitter

The makers of ‘Kousalya Supraja Rama’ have announced the film’s release date. The Kannada film starring Darling Krishna, and directed by Shashank, will hit the screens on July 28. The film is touted to be a romantic drama with elements that will please the family crowd.

The film will be Krishna’s third release of the year after Mr Bachelor and Love Birds. Brinda Acharya, who worked in Premam Poojyam and Juliet 2, is paired opposite Krishna. Kousalya Supraja Rama also stars Nagabhushana, Rangayana Raghu, Sudha Belawadi and Achyuth Kumar.

ALSO READ:‘Love 360’ movie review: The melodrama and unconvincing writing spoils it all

The film is jointly produced by Kourava Production House and Shashank Cinemas. Arjun Janya has composed the music for the film while Sugnan is the cinematographer. Shashank’s previous film was Love 360, starring Rachana Inder, Praveen Kumar, and Gopalakrishna Deshpande.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US