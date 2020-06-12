‘Dark’ season 3 trailer: More mind-bending time travel twists

12 June 2020 14:45 IST

After a long wait, fans get a first glimpse of the final season of Netflix’s spectacular German show, that will drop on June 27

The trailer of the third and final season of Dark, Netflix’s mind-bending spectacular German show is finally out, after an agonising wait for fans.

Created by Baran Bo Odar Jantje Friese, the show, which premièred in 2017, might seem similar to Stranger Things in its premise, but is far superior with its intricate plot design and plethora of characters that guarantee to leave viewers in a heady maze, until they figure out the fascinating connections. Starring the likes of Louis Hoffman, Lisa Vicari, Oliver Masucci and Andreas Pietschmann among others, the new trailer gives some meaning to the end of the season 2, but more time-twisting madness is to follow.

The third season of Dark will stream on Netflix from June 27.