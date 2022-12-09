Daniel Craig joins Luca Guadagnino’s feature adaptation of ‘Queer’

December 09, 2022 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

Call Me By Your Name filmmaker Luca Guadagnino has roped in Knives Out star Daniel Craig to headline his feature film adaption of William S. Burroughs' novel Queer.

According to Deadline, the Oscar nominated director is currently in the process of raising financing for the project.

Queer centres on Lee, who recounts his life in Mexico City among American expatriate college students and bar owners surviving on part-time jobs.

"Lee is self-conscious, insecure and driven to pursue a young man named Allerton, who is based on Adelbert Lewis Marker (1930-1998), a recently discharged American Navy serviceman from Jacksonville, FL, who befriended Burroughs in Mexico City," the book description reads.

Queer was published in 1985 through written between 1951 and 1953. Meanwhile, Craig was recently seen in Knives Out sequel Glass Onion.