ADVERTISEMENT

Damien Chazelle’s next film after ‘Babylon’, picked up by Paramount

April 12, 2024 02:28 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST

Following the box office failings of ‘Babylon’, Chazelle had been struggling to secure funding for new projects

The Hindu Bureau

Damien Chazelle | Photo Credit: TIZIANA FABI

Paramount Pictures has greenlit Damien Chazelle’s next cinematic endeavor, marking a reunion between the director and the studio behind his previous venture, Babylon. While the latter, a lavish homage to Hollywood’s heyday, failed to strike box office gold, amassing a mere $63 million against an $80 million budget, Paramount remains undeterred in its collaboration with Chazelle.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Babylon’ movie review: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie set ablaze this frenetic, frantic tribute to Hollywood

The announcement came during Paramount’s unveiling at CinemaCon 2024. Despite the buzz, Paramount held back on divulging any specifics regarding Chazelle’s new project. Neither genre, cast, plot, nor release date found mention, leaving eager audiences to speculate. However, it’s presumed that Chazelle won’t enjoy the same financial freedom as Babylon.

Penned and helmed by the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind La La Land and Whiplash, the untitled film will see its theatrical debut in 2025. Under the banner of Wild Chickens Productions, Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton will produce the movie as part of their first-look deal with Paramount.

Margot Robbie is producing a ‘Monopoly’ movie following ‘Barbie’ success

In light of Babylon’s lukewarm reception at the box office, Chazelle has expressed reservations about securing another exorbitant budget for his upcoming project. “I won’t get a budget of Babylon size any time soon,” he shared on the Talking Pictures podcast earlier this year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US