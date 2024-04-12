Damien Chazelle’s next film after ‘Babylon’, picked up by Paramount

April 12, 2024 02:28 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST

Paramount Pictures has greenlit Damien Chazelle’s next cinematic endeavor, marking a reunion between the director and the studio behind his previous venture, Babylon. While the latter, a lavish homage to Hollywood’s heyday, failed to strike box office gold, amassing a mere $63 million against an $80 million budget, Paramount remains undeterred in its collaboration with Chazelle.

The announcement came during Paramount’s unveiling at CinemaCon 2024. Despite the buzz, Paramount held back on divulging any specifics regarding Chazelle’s new project. Neither genre, cast, plot, nor release date found mention, leaving eager audiences to speculate. However, it’s presumed that Chazelle won’t enjoy the same financial freedom as Babylon.

Penned and helmed by the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind La La Land and Whiplash, the untitled film will see its theatrical debut in 2025. Under the banner of Wild Chickens Productions, Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton will produce the movie as part of their first-look deal with Paramount.

In light of Babylon’s lukewarm reception at the box office, Chazelle has expressed reservations about securing another exorbitant budget for his upcoming project. “I won’t get a budget of Babylon size any time soon,” he shared on the Talking Pictures podcast earlier this year.

