‘Cruel Intentions’ series at Amazon locks its main cast

June 02, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST

The ‘Cruel Intention’ series at Amazon has locked its main cast. The new version is the adaptation of the 1999 romantic teen drama by the same name. The ensemble in the series includes Sean Patrick Thomas, who played music teacher Ronald in the film. He will essay the role of Professor Chadwick in the series.

Sarah Catherine Hook, Zac Burgess, Brooke Lena Johnson, Sara Silva, John Harlan Kim and Myra Molloy complete the main cast. The pilot script will be written by Phoebe Fisher along with Sara Goodman.

The series follows two ruthless step-siblings who would go to great lengths to stay on top of the social pyramid. In this case, their focus is the Greek life hierarchy at an elite Washington DC College. After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system, they’ll do anything to preserve their power and reputations, even attempt to seduce the daughter of the Vice President of the United States.

