Costume designer for Malayalam films Sameera Saneesh launches her designer label online

June 09, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST

One of costume designer Sameera Saneesh’s workspaces, on Chittoor Road, is abuzz with activity. Garments are being steam ironed and readied for a photoshoot by her assistants as the designer readies herself to launch her label on her eponymous website sameerasaneesh.com.

“For now the garments are available online; I intend to open a store sometime later down the line,” says Sameera. This is the fruition of a dream that she has nurtured for a long time, she confesses, “I got busy with ad films and then films, there was hardly any time to focus on this.” The website went live on June 2.

The costume designer, who also designs for theatre productions and commercials, made her debut with Aashiq Abu’s Mammootty-starrer Daddy Cool in 2011. She has designed costumes for films such as Salt n’ Pepper, Pranchiyettan, Indian Rupee, Malarvadi Arts Club, Charlie, Kumbalangi Nights, Virus, Aiysha, How Old Are You? and Kaduva among others.

Sameera designed iconic Nivin Pauly’s black-shirt and white-mundu look in Premam which, even now, after eight years, is extremely popular among Malayalis. The costumier made her way to films via advertisements, before establishing herself in the film industry. “I have always had people ask me for replicas of the garments that I have designed for films. For instance, from my recent films, the ‘Kaduva kurta’ is an extremely popular one. I have had so many people ask me for this design,” she adds.

She has separate creative teams for her film costumes and label, “Both are completely different.” The garments of the Sameera Saneesh label are a mix of casual and formal, fusion and Indian traditional wear including saris. There will be separate sections for men, kids and one for accessories too. Currently, only garments in the women’s section are available. “Customers can drop in here for customisation or even to take a look or get a feel of the outfit.” Even as she gears up for her new venture, she has films such as Bazooka and Footage to design costumes for.

