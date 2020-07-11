Coronavirus | Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for COVID-19

Mumbai

11 July 2020 23:13 IST

Both of us are having mild symptoms and have been admitted to hospital, tweets Mr. Abhishek Bachchan.

Actors Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek have tested positive for COVID-19. Both have been admitted to hospital on Saturday evening.

The 77-year-old Mr. Amitabh Bachchan announced on Twitter that his family and staff members too have been tested for COVID-19 but their results are awaited. "All [those who] have been in close proximity [with] me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," he tweeted.

Soon after his father's announcement, Mr. Abhishek Bachchan tweeted that he too has been tested positive. “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you,” Mr. Abhishek Bachchan tweeted. “The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them,” he said in another tweet.

A doctor at Nanavati Hospital told The Hindu: “Mr. Amitabh Bachchan came to the hospital at 10 p.m. after he was tested positive. He is stable as of now. We will be conducting all the necessary tests to know his exact condition.” The actor is in the respiratory isolation unit of the hospital.

Mr. Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, which released on Amazon Prime Video last month, marking his entry into the OTT space. The film was released directly on the streaming platform in light of the COVID-19 outbreak in India, leading to a temporary closure of cinemas.

Mr. Abhishek Bachchan too made his debut in OTT space with Breathe: Into The Shadows, currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.