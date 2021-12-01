Coming to Netflix: ‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2’ and more

Coming soon: ‘Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2’

01 December 2021 17:08 IST

Jane Campion's western drama and the final part of the popular Spanish heist crime drama television series are the highlights on the platform

Here is the list of upcoming new titles:

Avail on 12/1/2021

Lost in Space: Season 3

In an epic final season, the Robinsons’ survival instincts kick into hyperdrive as they race to reunite and protect Alpha Centauri from a robot invasion.

Kayko and Kokosh

Two Slavic warriors do everything in their power to defend the village of Mirmiłowo from the evil order of Knaveknights.

The Power of the Dog

Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.

Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2

From an all-inclusive vacation to an extravagant Sweet 16 party, Kayko and Kokosh continue to stumble into different misadventures.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN

The legacy of the Joestar family continues with Jolyne as she and her companions take on new Stand users behind the bars of Green Dolphin Street Prison.

Avail on 12/2/2021

Coyotes

A close group of summer campers finds diamonds in the woods, setting off a wild ordeal that tests their friendship — and puts their lives in danger.

Single All The Way

Peter asks his best friend to pose as his boyfriend on a Christmas visit home, but their plan — and feelings — change when his family plays matchmaker.

The Whole Truth

When two siblings stumble on a strange hole in the wall of their grandparents’ house, horrifying incidents reveal sinister secrets about their family.

Avail on 12/3/2021

Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2

The stakes couldn’t be higher for the embattled Professor as he races to get the gold — and more importantly, his team — out of the bank.

Coming Out Colton

Former professional football player and star of THE BACHELOR Colton Underwood embarks on a journey of self-discovery coming out as a gay man, including addressing his past and embracing his place in the LGBTQ community.

Cobalt Blue

When an aspiring author and his free-spirited sister both fall for the enigmatic paying guest at their home, ensuing events rock their traditional family.

Mixtape

In 1999, 12-year-old Beverly discovers a broken mixtape made by her late parents. She sets out to find the songs — and learn more about her mom and dad.

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2

It’s the end of an era for the showrunners and actors behind “Money Heist,” who share secrets about filming while saying goodbye to the beloved series.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4

The campers leave Isla Nublar behind, only to wash ashore on strange new terrain that’s crawling with threats — and closely guarded secrets.

Avail on 12/6/2021

David and the Elves

A jaded, overworked elf runs off to the real world where he tries to experience the magic of Christmas with the help of a newly befriended young boy.

Voir

Film lovers examine the cinematic moments that thrilled, perplexed, challenged and forever changed them in this collection of visual essays.

Avail on 12/7/2021

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)

A new special from Nicole Byer.

Go Dog Go: Season 2

Adventurous pups Tag and Scooch are going everywhere this season, from exciting places all around Pawston to the bright lights of Chew York City!

Centaurworld: Season 2

Horse embarks on a mission to build an army and defeat the Nowhere King. It won’t be easy, but she’s got the herd by her side — and Rider back home.

Avail on 12/8/2021

Titans: Season 3

As they strive to stay united, the Titans are tormented by Red Hood, a mysterious new threat who wants to destroy Gotham City once and for all.

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special

Carolin Kebekus unpacks the many headaches of the Christmas season, from intense hangovers to the agony of Advent calendars to a big gift-giving gap.

Avail on 12/9/2021

Bonus Family: Season 4

A kitchen fire, a classroom showdown and a call from the hospital set in motion a flurry of family reckonings and relationship crises.

Asakusa Kid

Before he hit it big, Takeshi Kitano got his start apprenticing with comedy legend Fukami of Asakusa. But as his star rises, his mentor’s declines.

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos

Surrounded by family and friends, Zezé Di Camargo and daughter Wanessa spend time together and collaborate creatively in this exclusive reality series

Avail on 12/10/2021

Aranyak

Political ploys, personal agendas and a beastly myth all surface as two mismatched hill station cops navigate a web of suspects after a puzzling murder.

Twentysomethings: Austin

In this coming-of-age reality series set in Austin, Texas, 20-somethings navigate love and friendship and start a new adventure: life.

Saturday Morning All Star Hits!

Intentionally awkward and slightly disturbing, this adult animation series is a sly spoof of the zero-budget, Saturday-morning cartoons of the 1980s.

How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral

A year after last year’s Christmas disaster, Tumi finds herself in the center of another holiday family mess when a relative suddenly passes away.

Two

Two strangers awaken to discover their abdomens have been sewn together, and are further shocked when they learn who’s behind their horrifying ordeal.

Anonymously Yours

After an accidental text message turns into a digital friendship, Vale and Alex start crushing on each other without realizing they’ve met in real life.

Back to the Outback

They might look dangerous, but these wildly misunderstood creatures have hearts of gold — and they’re breaking out of captivity on a quest to find home.

The Unforgivable

Released from prison into a society that won’t forgive her, a woman convicted of murder searches for the little sister she was forced to leave behind.

Still Out of My League

After breaking up with her dreamboat, Marta finds love with an artist. But life throws a few twists into the mix for the ailing woman and her friends.

Avail on 12/11/2021

Inspector Koo

A reclusive ex-cop reenters the game as an insurance investigator, searching for clues in crime scenes perfectly staged by a serial killer in her midst.

The Hungry and the Hairy

On the motorbike road trip of their dreams, buddies Rain and Ro Hong-chul relax and unwind as they delight in tasty eats and scenic locales around Korea

Avail on 12/14/2021

The Future Diary

In this reality series, complete strangers meet and receive a diary holding the script to their very own love story. Will true romance follow?

Russell Howard: Lubricant

This two-part special features comic Russell Howard’s delayed-yet-delighted return to the stage and a look at his life during an unexpected lockdown.

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year

Summersette’s biggest baddies join forces on New Year’s Eve to battle Zoey and the Beam Team. But cool cousin Zara powers up to help save the day!