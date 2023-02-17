Coming to Netflix: ‘Red Rose’, ‘We Have a Ghost’, ‘The Strays’, and more

February 17, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST

Avail on 2/15/2023

#NoFilter

Bored with her studies, Marcely drops out of college to chase a new goal in life: becoming an influencer. But life online is harder than it looks…

The Law According to Lidia Poët

Forbidden from practicing law, a woman prepares to fight the court’s decision. Inspired by the true story of Lidia Poët, Italy’s first female lawyer.

Red Rose

A ragtag crew of teens must survive a summer of terror after downloading an app that makes dangerous demands with deadly consequences.

Eva Lasting

A mysterious teen girl arrives at an all-boys school in 1970s Colombia, breaking stereotypes, rules... and a few hearts.

African Queens: Njinga

From Executive Producer Jada Pinkett Smith comes a new documentary series exploring the lives of prominent and iconic African Queens. The first season will cover the life of Njinga, the complex, captivating, and fearless 17th century warrior queen of Ndongo and Matamba, in modern day Angola. The nation’s first female ruler, Njinga earned a reputation for her blend of political and diplomatic skill with military prowess and became an icon of resistance.

Full Swing

This immersive documentary series follows a diverse group of professional golfers on and off the course across a relentless season of competition.

Avail on 2/16/2023

The Upshaws: Part 3

Still striving for success and surviving every mess, the Upshaws face a series of obstacles that put their resilience — and relationships — to the test.

Aggretsuko: Season 5

In this final season, Retsuko faces her biggest challenge yet when she’s thrown head first into the world of politics. Get out the vote for Retsuko!

Avail on 2/17/2023

Ganglands: Season 2

Mehdi, Liana and Tony find their plans to leave Belgium thwarted by the arrival of a new enemy — one that forces them to ally with former foes.

Community Squad

A ragtag civilian patrol squad created to improve the image of the police force faces unexpected danger after stumbling on a drug trafficking operation.

A Girl and an Astronaut

An astronaut’s return after a 30-year disappearance rekindles a lost love and sparks interest from a corporation determined to learn why he hasn’t aged.

Avail on 2/19/2023

Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir

It’s the end of the world and he knows it. Whindersson Nunes reflects on current affairs, social media, religion and more in this stand-up special.

Avail on 2/21/2023

Perfect Match (Episodes 5-8)

Couples who prove their compatibility gain the power to make or break other matches in this strategic and seductive dating competition.

Avail on 2/22/2023

Triptych

After finding out she is one of three identical triplets, a relentless detective embarks on a perilous journey to uncover the truth about her past.

The Strays

A light-skinned Black woman’s meticulously crafted life of privilege starts to unravel when two strangers show up in her quaint suburban town.

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal

The Murdaughs were one of South Carolina’s most prominent families, but the death of teenager Mallory Beach in a drunken boating accident began the unraveling of their legacy. When Paul Murdaugh – the alleged driver of the boat – and his mother Maggie are found brutally murdered, a century of corruption, power, and cover-ups in the Low Country is brought to light. The three-part series will feature first-hand accounts from those on the boat that fateful night, many of whom have not spoken about the crash or double homicide of Maggie and Paul until now, including: Paul Murdaugh’s longtime girlfriend, Morgan Doughty; Mallory Beach’s childhood friends, Miley Altman and Connor Cook; Mallory’s boyfriend, Anthony Cook; and, several others.

Avail on 2/23/2023

Call Me Chihiro

An unapologetic former sex worker starts working at a bento stand in a small seaside town, bringing comfort to the lonely souls who come her way.

That Girl Lay Lay: Season 2

With her secret still under wraps, Lay Lay’s back with her bestie, Sadie, as the friends juggle app glitches, high school hijinks, life lessons and more.

Outer Banks: Season 3

New adventures take the Pogues to the Caribbean and far beyond as the friends are pulled into a dangerous rival’s hunt for a legendary lost city.

Avail on 2/24/2023

Who Were We Running From?

Harboring a painful past, a mother lives like a nameless fugitive with her daughter as they make hotels their home and see everyone else as a threat.

We Have a Ghost

Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin’s family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest’s past, they become a target of the CIA.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5

Drivers, managers and team owners live life in the fast lane — both on and off the track — during each cutthroat season of Formula 1 racing.

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 2

With help from their friends and Pokémon partners, Ash and Goh get even closer to achieving their ultimate dreams.

Oddballs: Season 2

James and his friends Max and Echo return for more soapbox rants, not-so-bright ideas and school shenanigans, bringing disaster back to Dirt, Arizona.

Avail on 2/28/2023

Too Hot to Handle: Germany

Ten gorgeous singles meet in a tropical paradise. Little do they know that to win the €200,000 prize, they’ll have to completely give up sex.

A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou

A womb with a view. Awkward adulthood. The not-so-golden years. Journey through life’s stages with Jamie Demetriou in this musical sketch-comedy special.

Perfect Match (Episodes 9-12)

