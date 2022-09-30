Coming to Netflix: ‘Mismatched’ Season 2, ‘The Midnight Club’, ‘The Trapped 13’, and more

A still from ‘Mismatched’ season 2 | Photo Credit: PriyankaKala/Netflix

Avail on 10/2/2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Forever Queens

This series follows the lives of Mexican show biz queens Sylvia Pasquel, Laura Zapata, Lucía Méndez and Lorena Herrera as they form a unique friendship.

Avail on 10/3/2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Chip and Potato: Season 4

Challenge by challenge, adventure by adventure, giggle by giggle — yip yip! Join Chip, Potato and their pals for another season of learning and growing.

Avail on 10/4/2022

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester

Filmed at the historic Brooklyn Academy of Music, Hasan Minhaj returns to Netflix with his second stand-up comedy special Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester. In this hilarious performance, Hasan shares his thoughts on fertility, fatherhood, and freedom of speech.

Hasan Minhaj at Brooklyn Academy of Music. | Photo Credit: Clifton Prescod/Netflix

Avail on 10/5/2022

Bling Empire: Season 3

Unfinished business and big opportunities stir up tension in the group, but nothing will stop them from living their flashiest and most fabulous lives.

Nailed It!: Season 7

Spooky meets kooky as Nicole and Jacques don costumes for a Halloween-themed season of frightful baking with treats inspired by popular Netflix series.

(L to R) JUDGE JACQUE TORRES and HOST NICOLE BYER | Photo Credit: Netflix

The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero

Soccer star Paolo Guerrero wages a challenging legal battle after testing positive for cocaine a few months before the World Cup. Based on a true story.

High Water

In 1997, scientists and local government officials in Wrocław face life-and-death decisions when a destructive flood wave threatens the city.

Togo

A man who looks after cars parked on his turf must protect his livelihood when traffickers attempt to make him and his pals sell drugs on the streets.

Sabrina Valiente, Diego Alonso in Togo | Photo Credit: Jeannie Margalef/NETFLIX

Jumping from High Places

To honor her best friend’s last wish, a young woman with severe anxiety confronts her greatest fears to try and reclaim her life — and perhaps find love.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

A boy and an ageing billionaire bond over books — and their first iPhones. But when the older man passes, their mysterious connection refuses to die.

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave

In this compelling documentary, members of the Thai youth soccer team tell their stories of getting trapped in Tham Luang Cave in 2018 — and surviving.

A still from ‘The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave’ | Photo Credit: PeeraratThaingamsin/Netflix

Avail on 10/6/2022

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake

Survivors’ firsthand accounts and actual footage fuel this emotional docuseries about the deadly 2015 earthquake that shook Nepal.

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo

In this moving documentary, teen Yuguo goes on the adventure of a lifetime as he leaves China to pursue his passion for Romanian literature and culture.

Avail on 10/7/2022

Derry Girls: Season 3

As Northern Ireland takes a big step into the future, so do our girls — but not without hitting a few messy stumbling blocks along the way.

Glitch

A young woman joins forces with a UFO enthusiast to investigate her boyfriend’s sudden disappearance and stumbles into a wild conspiracy.

The Midnight Club

Inside a hospice for terminally ill teens, members of an exclusive club make a chilling pact: The first to die must send a sign from beyond the grave.

The Mole

Twelve players complete challenges while trying to identify the one among them who’s sabotaging their missions in this reboot of the cult-classic series.

Alex Wagner in episode 101 of The Mole. | Photo Credit: Julian Panetta/Netflix

Man on Pause

Amid the onset of andropause, a 50-something family man becomes obsessed with change and decides to pursue happiness. Then he bungles it up completely.

Old People

A woman who’s returned home with her two kids to attend her sister’s wedding must suddenly defend their lives against older people on a killing spree.

Luckiest Girl Alive

A writer’s perfectly crafted New York City life starts to unravel when a true-crime documentary forces her to confront her harrowing high school history.

Doll House

A troubled lead singer of a rock band sets out to rekindle the relationship he never had with his long-lost daughter.

A still from ‘Doll House’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Kev Adams: The Real Me

At age 30, French comic Kev Adams gets up close and personal about how life has changed since his big break 12 years ago — and not always for the best.

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

This limited documentary series documentary about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and his 17 murders is executive produced by Joe Berlinger.

The Redeem Team

Using unprecedented Olympic footage and behind-the-scenes material, The Redeem Team tells the story of the US Olympic Men’s Basketball Team’s quest for gold at the Olympic Games Beijing 2008 following the previous team’s shocking performance four years earlier in Athens. The documentary offers a fascinating portrait of team building and features insightful interviews with athletes and coaches from Dwyane Wade and LeBron James to Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski, who reflect on how The Redeem Team set a new standard for American basketball

Oddballs

Bubble-shaped boy James questions anything and everything that annoys him. The result? An awesome life of odd adventure with his two best friends.

Avail on 10/11/2022

The Cage

A marriage counselor tries to dissuade his warring clients from getting a divorce while juggling his own romantic dilemmas.

Someone Borrowed

To fulfill his mother’s dying wish and avoid being removed from her will, an inflexible bachelor hires an actress to play his fiancée.

Thati Lopes, Caio Castro, Patricya Travassos in Someone Borrowed. | Photo Credit: ALISSONLOUBACK

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever

With topics ranging from tight rompers to ugly bras to why every man needs a box spring, Iliza remains the hilarious, affecting voice of her generation.

DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show

Thai stand-up comedian Udom Taephanich returns to center stage, bemoaning everything from prostate exams to funerals — all with his signature wit.

Island of the Sea Wolves

Where the vast Pacific meets the wilderness of Canada lies a mysterious island, shrouded in mist and cloud, protected by some of the most violent seas in the world. But peer a little deeper and we find something even more remarkable: a community full of charismatic animal residents, just waiting to show you around. Join Cedar the wolf, Spiro the eagle, Sky the sea otter, and the rest of their neighbours on Vancouver Island in this stunningly-shot narrative series, voiced by Will Arnett.

A still from ‘Island of the Sea Wolves’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Avail on 10/12/2022

Belascoarán, PI

Héctor leaves his corporate job and humdrum marriage to become a detective. His first case? Hunting down a serial killer in 1970s Mexico City.

Easy-Bake Battle

Talented home cooks put their skills and creativity to the test making fast and easy dishes that are wildly delicious — and worthy of a big cash prize.

Wild Croc Territory

Matt Wright and his fearless team of crocodile wranglers catch and relocate some of the world’s most ferocious reptiles in Australia’s wild Outback.

Avail on 10/13/2022

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal

Sue Perkins confronts middle age head-on by experiencing various Latin American countries in adventurous, shockingly legal and sometimes dangerous ways.

The Playlist

The Playlist centers around the young Swedish tech entrepreneur, Daniel Ek, and his key partners who revolutionized the whole industry by offering free and legal streamed music around the world. It is a story about how hard convictions, unrelenting will, access and big dreams can help small players challenge the status quo by evolving the way we can all listen to music.

Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2

Barney, Norma, Pugsley and friends encounter a slew of strange new creatures, from angels to evil twins to an army of deranged Pauline Phoenix dolls.

Exception

In a distant future where humans are forced to leave Earth, a spacecraft carrying a 3D printed crew of specialists is sent to terraform a new planet.

Avail on 10/14/2022

Everything Calls for Salvation

A troubled young man wakes up involuntarily committed to a psychiatric hospital. What he learns in that week inside will change his life forever.

Holy Family

A family hiding a shocking secret starts over in Madrid, where new relationships complicate their plans and the past begins to catch up with them.

Mismatched: Season 2

With rocky romances and unforgiving deadlines, Dimple and Rishi navigate their summer program’s end and the ultimate question: Are they meant to be?

Black Butterflies

Low on inspiration for his second book, a gloomy novelist agrees to write a memoir for a dying man — and swiftly becomes part of his bloodstained past.

Take 1

Renowned musicians pull out all the stops to give a song of their choice the greatest live performance they can muster — and all in a single take.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

A father (Marlon Wayans) and his teenage daughter (Priah Ferguson) are forced to team up and save their town after an ancient and mischievous spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc.