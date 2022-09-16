Coming to Netflix: ‘Blonde’, ‘Jogi’, ‘Jamtara Season 2’, ‘I Used To Be Famous’, and more

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Avail on 9/15/2022

Liss Pereira: Adulting

Comedian Liss Pereira gets real about relationships, adulthood and being somewhere in between — not perfect, but not so bad — in a world of extremes.

Terim

Legendary manager Fatih Terim recounts his football journey, from his playing days to coaching and leading several teams to championship glory.

Dogs in Space: Season 2

Fetch — a new planet for us all! With Earth in danger, desperate scientists send genetically enhanced dogs into space to find a new world to call home.

Avail on 9/16/2022

Santo

Two cops (Bruno Gagliasso, Raúl Arévalo) must learn to work together to catch the world’s most-wanted drug dealer, whose face has never been revealed.

Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2

Alfea’s students must protect Solaria from powerful enemies who may already be within the school, while Bloom struggles to control her powers.

A still from ‘Fate The Winx Club Saga Season 2’ | Photo Credit: Steffan Hill/Netflix

The Brave Ones

Reincarnated as a human being to avenge her sister’s death, a goddess must learn to harness her superpowers to defeat her enemies and save her family.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2

A new journey begins for singles seeking transformative love — sight unseen. Who will find romance and who will come face to face with heartbreak?

Do Revenge

After a clandestine run-in, Drea (Alpha, fallen it girl) and Eleanor (beta, new alt girl) team up to go after each other’s tormentors. Do Revenge is a subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls.

I Used to Be Famous

A former boy band star unexpectedly gets a second shot at success when he forms a bond with a gifted young drummer.

Jogi

Amid tension in 1980s India, three friends of different faiths unite in a noble yet dangerous effort to save hundreds in their town.

A still from ‘Jogi’ | Photo Credit: Vaibhav Chaturvedi

Mirror, Mirror

Five employees grapple with their respective desires by arguing with themselves in the mirror, ahead of their cosmetic company’s 50th anniversary party.

Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard

Upstart payment firm Wirecard wowed the financial industry with its runaway success — until a tenacious team of journalists exposed massive fraud.

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance

In the wake of an injury, American teen Kyra Berry gets a second chance to chase her dreams — and a gymnastics scholarship — in faraway Australia.

Drifting Home

One fateful summer, a group of elementary school kids set adrift on an abandoned apartment building must look within themselves to find a way back home.

Avail on 9/19/2022

Go Dog Go: Season 3

The gang’s on-the-go adventures take an un-fur-gettable turn when Tag, Scooch and friends welcome a new family to Pawston and show them all around town!

Avail on 9/20/2022

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream

Filmed at Paramount Theatre in Denver Colorado, Patton makes his directorial debut with his fourth Netflix comedy special, We All Scream. Discussing what happens to our bodies as we get older, who he could have been had he just followed the list he created during the lockdown, the Baby Boomer’s last temper tantrum and much more.

Patton Oswalt in Patton Oswalt: We All Scream. | Photo Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Avail on 9/21/2022

Iron Chef Mexico

Rising talents participate in this cooking competition against three of Mexico’s finest chefs to win the mythical katana and become the Legendary Chef.

Designing Miami

Miami’s two hottest designers aren’t just competitors, they’re also husband and wife. Eilyn and Ray Jimenez are making South Florida chicer one house at a time - she with a minimalist aesthetic and he with a more maximalist approach. Juggling the needs of their deep-pocketed clients, their staff of young designers, their close-knit families (some of whom are also contractors) and their relationship with each other isn’t easy, but this talented, stylish duo manages to pull it off while always maintaining a healthy sense of humor.

The Perfumier

To regain her sense of smell and get back her lover, a detective joins forces with a perfume maker who uses deadly methods to create the perfect scent.

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist

First there was the reality series, then a Hollywood movie. But the truth has never been told…until now. 10 years after the notorious events, the culprits have done their jail time and are ready to tell the real story of the outrageous heists that gripped the nation. This series will reveal how celebrity obsession and the rise of social media played an integral part in their motivations and serve as a cautionary tale to today’s teenagers.

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam

Savvy saleswomen or devious scammers? Wanna Marchi and Stefania Nobile became the undisputed queens of Italian TV shopping — until they went too far.

A still from ‘Fortune Seller: A TV Scam’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Avail on 9/22/2022

Snabba Cash: Season 2

Tormented by memories of Salim, Leya can’t seem to escape her past as the ruthless chase for easy money continues.

Thai Cave Rescue

A Thai youth soccer team and their assistant coach are trapped within Tham Luang Cave, prompting a global rescue effort. Inspired by true events.

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone

Sharing her journey from child to teen activist, Georgie Stone looks back at her life and historic fight for transgender rights in this documentary.

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone. Georgie Stone in The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone. | Photo Credit: Netflix

Karma’s World: Season 4

New songs and adventures await in Hansberry Heights as Karma rhymes her way through bigger challenges and shows up for her family, friends and community.

Avail on 9/23/2022

The Girls at the Back

Five women in their 30s, friends since high school, gather for their annual getaway. But this year, one of them has just been diagnosed with cancer.

Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2

New scams, higher stakes, same old town. In Jamtara, no one is spared from the web of corruption and treachery.

A still from the series | Photo Credit: Netflix

ATHENA

Hours after the tragic death of their youngest brother in unexplained circumstances, three siblings see their lives thrown into chaos.

A Jazzman’s Blues

Tyler Perry’s tale of forbidden love and family drama unravels 40 years of secrets and lies against a soundtrack of juke joint blues in the Deep South.

A Jazzman’s Blues, (L to R) Solea Pfeiffer as Leanne and Joshua Boone as Bayou. | Photo Credit: Jace Downs

Lou

A gruff retiree living a quiet life with her dog battles the elements and her own dark past when a neighbour’s little girl is kidnapped during a storm.

Avail on 9/24/2022

Dynasty: Season 5

Next-level power plays, nasty sibling rivalries and nonstop sabotage mean there’s no rest for the Colbys and Carringtons this season.

Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy

The Elric brothers’ long and winding journey comes to a close in this epic finale, where they must face off against an unworldly, nationwide threat.

Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation

Join cool cat Oggy and playful elephant Piya as they head off on zany and heartwarming adventures — with a trio of roaches ready to ruin all the fun!

Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation. | Photo Credit: Netflix

Avail on 9/26/2022

A Trip to Infinity

Eminent mathematicians, particle physicists and cosmologists dive into infinity and its mind-bending implications for the universe.

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2

Music and magic return as the ponies learn more about the power of their Cutie Marks. But a crafty villain is waiting in the wings with an evil plot!

Avail on 9/27/2022

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy

After performing stand-up for 20 years, Nick Kroll makes his Netflix stand-up special debut with Little Big Boy. Filmed at the Warner Theatre in Washington DC, in a set that is hilarious with an emotional undercurrent, Nick shows a bit of his vulnerable side as he talks about getting his heart broken for the first time at the ripe age of 33, the power of mothers, his journey to fatherhood, and the trick to farting without making any noise … and much more. The special is executive produced by Kroll, John Irwin, Casey Spira and Christie Smith. It is directed by Bill Benz.

Avail on 9/28/2022

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2

A new group of gorgeous Brazilian singles puts their emotions and desires to the test in paradise for a life-changing cash prize of R$500,000.

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6

Wrongfully convicted former inmate Raphael Rowe continues his investigation of formidable prisons in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Greece and Moldova.

Blonde

Based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, this boldly reimagined fictional portrait of Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe stars Ana de Armas.

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga

This humorous documentary series follows a group of millennial misfits who banded together online to rescue their beloved GameStop from the clutches of Wall Street bigwigs, in a viral David vs. Goliath story for the 21st century.

Avail on 9/29/2022

The Empress

In 1800s Austria, passionate and rebellious Sisi and Emperor Franz Joseph face love under duress, intrigues and power struggles at the Viennese court.

A still from ‘The Empress’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Avail on 9/30/2022

Entergalactic

From the minds of Kid Cudi and Kenya Barris comes a story of two young artists navigating the twists and turns of finding love in New York City.

Rainbow

A modern tale of a teenager’s coming-of-age journey loosely inspired by the classic novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”

Anikulapo

After an affair with a queen leads to his demise, an eager traveller encounters a mystical bird with the power to give him another life.

Phantom Pups

A young boy and his family move into a haunted home, where he meets three adorable ghost pups and tries to help them turn back into real dogs.