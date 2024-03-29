Coming to Netflix: ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, ‘Ripley’, ‘Scoop’ and more

March 29, 2024 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST

Avail on 1/4/2024

THE MAGIC PRANK SHOW with Justin Willman

Magician, comedian and expert trickster Justin Willman and his crew pull elaborate pranks on unsuspecting targets to help real people get payback.

Avail on 2/4/2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed

From his thoughts on aggressively scented trash bags to desk jobs in hell, comedian Demetri Martin delivers a one-of-a-kind stand-up special.

Avail on 3/4/2024

Rodeio Rock

When a rock wannabe is forced to replace his famous sertanejo look-alike, he faces a life-changing choice — lose his own identity or follow his heart.

Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer

In 2012, a string of grisly murders sent shock waves through the Berlin party scene. The killer remained at large — until one of his targets survived.

Files of the Unexplained

Eerie encounters, bizarre disappearances, haunting events and more perplexing phenomena are explored in this chilling investigative docuseries.

Avail on 4/4/2024

Crooks

A priceless coin puts rival gangs across Europe at odds, forcing a retired safecracker to team up with a two-bit gangster for one last heist.

The Tearsmith

Adopted together after a tough childhood in an orphanage, Nica and Rigel realize that unexpected but irresistible feelings pull them together.

I Woke Up A Vampire: Season 2

Carmie starts high school, but a charming sophomore drives a wedge in her friend group. Can Carmie balance boys, school — and an ancient prophecy?

Ripley

Tom Ripley, a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy and convince his vagabond son to return home. Tom’s acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder. The limited series drama is based on Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling Tom Ripley novels.

Avail on 5/4/2024

Parasyte: The Grey

When unidentified parasites violently take over human hosts and gain power, humanity must rise to combat the growing threat.

Scoop

Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization gives an insider account of how the women of Newsnight secured Prince Andrew’s infamous interview.

The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem

From Rickrolling to viral conspiracy theories, explore how an anonymous website evolved into a hub for real-world chaos in this documentary.

Avail on 8/4/2024

Spirit Rangers: Season 3

The Spirit Rangers return to help more friends at Xus National Park, learning more about their culture — and the world around them — every day.

Avail on 9/4/2024

Neal Brennan: Crazy Good

Comedian Neal Brennan riffs in this stand-up special on crypto, social media flexes, sex compliments and the link between greatness and mental health.

Avail on 10/4/2024

Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect

An old case is wrenched open when a reporter goes missing, leading his web sleuth daughter to a small mountain town haunted by a sect, secrecy and death.

The Hijacking of Flight 601

After a plane is hijacked, two flight attendants must outwit their assailants amid intense negotiations in the air and on the ground. Based on real events.

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment

At an Arkansas detention facility, a sheriff implements a radical social experiment to grant men who are incarcerated more agency in this reality series.

What Jennifer Did

When Jennifer Pan calls 911 to report that her parents have been shot, she becomes the primary focus of a captivating criminal case.

Avail on 11/4/2024

As the Crow Flies: Season 3

As a familiar face steps in front of the camera, old alliances are broken, new relationships are formed and the cards of broadcast news are reshuffled.

Heartbreak High: Season 2

Just when Amerie thinks she can finally start the new term in peace, a fresh round of trouble — plus a strange stalker — begins to disrupt her life.

Midsummer Night

Carina brings her family together for a traditional Swedish midsummer, but the happy occasion goes awry when long-held secrets start to come to light.

Avail on 12/4/2024

Good Times

In this edgy, irreverent reimagining of the TV classic, a new generation of the Evans family keeps their head above water in a Chicago housing project.

A Journey

Refusing treatment for her cancer, a woman goes on a road trip across Tasmania to check off items on her bucket list with her husband and best friend.

Amar Singh Chamkila

The untold true story of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses, Amar Singh Chamkila, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many on the way, which finally led to his assassination at a young age of 27’.

Love, Divided

Valentina is a young pianist starting over. Her neighbor David is an inventor who hates noise. And a paper-thin wall is about to become their matchmaker.

Stolen

A young woman from Sweden’s Indigenous Sámi community tracks down a killer to settle a personal score in this emotional drama based on real events.

Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp

After getting kicked out of the forest, Woody thinks he’s found a forever home at Camp Woo Hoo — until an inspector threatens to shut down the camp.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.