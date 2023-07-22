ADVERTISEMENT

Comic Con 2023: ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ trailer unveiled

July 22, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST

Attendees were given an exclusive first look at trailers and teases from series in the ‘Walking Dead’ Universe

ANI

A still from ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ trailer  | Photo Credit: @TheWalkingDead/YouTube

Makers of the upcoming spin-off series The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon unveiled the official trailer for its first season. According to Deadline, the trailer was introduced as part of AMC Networks’ Walking Dead Universe Fan Watch Party in Comic-Con International’s Hall H.

Hosted by TV Guide’s Damian Holbrook, attendees were given an exclusive first look at trailers and teases from series in the Walking Dead Universe. Starring Norman Reedus, the series is all set to premiere on September 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC and AMC+.

The series also stars Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi in pivotal roles. The first ten minutes of the series premiere episode will be available exclusively on AMC+ beginning Saturday, July 22. Norman Reedus reprises his role as Darryl Dixon from the original Walking Dead series. Also aboard are Clemence Poesy and Adam Nagaitis as new characters, reported Deadline.

The show has already been renewed for a second season. Upon its premiere, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will be the second spinoff of The Walking Dead to debut. AMC recently launched The Walking Dead: Dead City on June 18, with that show starring Lauren Cohan as Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, Variety earlier reported.

Watch the trailer here...

