ADVERTISEMENT

‘CODA’ director Siân Heder to direct adaptation of ‘Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow’

May 04, 2024 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST

Heder will take on the film adaptation of the 2022 novel by Gabrielle Zevin, with a script adapted by Mark Bomback

PTI

Sian Heder poses with the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for ‘CODA’ in the photo room during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S.

Siân Heder, the director of multiple Oscar-winning movie "CODA", has found her next feature film project.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Heder has signed on to direct “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow”, the film adaptation of the 2022 novel by Gabrielle Zevin.

The film, which hails from Hollywood studio Paramount Pictures, has a script adapted by Mark Bomback from a draft written by Zevin.

ADVERTISEMENT

'CODA' movie review: A compelling story that finds its own groove and does not waste its talent

Described as a "sprawling and ambitious" tale, the film will follow two friends who meet as children in Los Angeles and reunite as adults in Cambridge to create video games, “finding an intimacy in digital storytelling that eludes them in their real lives.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The relationship explores the intimacy, passion, and heartbreak of creative collaboration, set against the visually groundbreaking worlds brought to life by the rising video game industry of the 1990s-2000s," the plotline read.

The film will be produced by Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey and Isaac Klausner, with Zevin executive producing.

Why ‘CODA’ represents a watershed moment in Hollywood

Heder made her directing debut with 2016 movie "Tallulah", starring Allison Janney and Elliot Page, before tackling "CODA", the English-language remake of the 2014 French-Belgian film La Famille Bélier.

"CODA", which featured a cast of predominantly deaf actors, won three Oscars at the 2022 Academy Awards: best picture, best adapted screenplay for Heder and best supporting actor for Troy Kotsur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

English cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US