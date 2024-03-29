Claire Danes and Howard Gordon reunite for Netflix’s ‘The Beast in Me’

March 29, 2024 02:46 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST

Actress Claire Danes and creator Howard Gordon, known for their work on Homeland, are teaming up once again for an upcoming project on Netflix. The streaming service has given the green light to The Beast in Me, a limited series that reunites the duo for a the new thriller.

The series, created by Gabe Rotter, follows the story of Aggie Wiggs, played by Danes, an author who has withdrawn from public life after the loss of her son. When a mysterious real estate mogul, Nile Sheldon, moves in next door, Aggie finds inspiration for her next book. However, her curiosity leads her into a dangerous pursuit of the truth about Sheldon’s past, putting her own life at risk.

Rotter, who worked with Gordon on The X-Files, will lead the series, with Gordon serving as showrunner. The project boasts a talented production team including Daniel Pearle, Conan O’Brien, Jeff Ross, David Kissinger, and Jodie Foster.

Danes, known for her Emmy-winning role in Homeland and most recently for her Emmy-nominated performance in FX’s Fleishman Is in Trouble, returns to the small screen with production underway.

