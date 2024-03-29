ADVERTISEMENT

Claire Danes and Howard Gordon reunite for Netflix’s ‘The Beast in Me’

March 29, 2024 02:46 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST

The actress and showrunner previously collaborated on Showtime’s ‘Homeland’ which earned Danes two Emmy awards

The Hindu Bureau

Claire Danes as Carrie Mathison in ‘Homeland’ | Photo Credit: KENT SMITH

Actress Claire Danes and creator Howard Gordon, known for their work on Homeland, are teaming up once again for an upcoming project on Netflix. The streaming service has given the green light to The Beast in Me, a limited series that reunites the duo for a the new thriller.

ADVERTISEMENT

The series, created by Gabe Rotter, follows the story of Aggie Wiggs, played by Danes, an author who has withdrawn from public life after the loss of her son. When a mysterious real estate mogul, Nile Sheldon, moves in next door, Aggie finds inspiration for her next book. However, her curiosity leads her into a dangerous pursuit of the truth about Sheldon’s past, putting her own life at risk.

Rotter, who worked with Gordon on The X-Files, will lead the series, with Gordon serving as showrunner. The project boasts a talented production team including Daniel Pearle, Conan O’Brien, Jeff Ross, David Kissinger, and Jodie Foster.

‘Shōgun’ Episodes 1 and 2 review: An endlessly engaging samurai saga

Danes, known for her Emmy-winning role in Homeland and most recently for her Emmy-nominated performance in FX’s Fleishman Is in Trouble, returns to the small screen with production underway.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

television

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US