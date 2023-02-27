ADVERTISEMENT

‘Citadel’: First look of Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, and Stanley Tucci unveiled

February 27, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST

‘Citadel’ is a multi-series project with local products being made in Italy, Spain, India and Mexico

The Hindu Bureau

Priyanka Chopra in a still from ‘Citadel’ | Photo Credit: @PrimeVideo/Twitter

Priyanka Chopra and Prime Video released the first look images of the upcoming spy series Citadel on social media on Monday. The images feature Priyanka, in a gun-wielding action avatar, along with fellow actors Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci.

Citadel is created and produced by  Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo. The project is a multi-series franchise with the main series based in the US and UK and local productions being made in Italy, Spain, India and Mexico. Arnaldo Catinari directs the Italian version which is headlined by Italian actor Matilda De Angelis. The Indian version is written, directed, and produced by The Family Man creators Raj and DK and is headlined by Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Plot details are currently kept under wraps but the series is described as an action-packed spy drama with a “compelling emotional centre.” One of the first look images reveals that Priyanka plays an agent named Nadia Sinh who is believed to be dead.

Citadel is executive produced by Russo Brothers along with former ABC Studios president Patrick Moran and Mike Larocca. Moran is also credited as the co-creator of the show. According to reports, the series is one of the costliest shows in the history.

