‘Churuli’ trailer: A haunting, eerie delight from Lijo Jose Pellissery

A screenshot from the ‘Churuli’ trailer

02 July 2020 13:17 IST

Malayalam director Lijo Jose Pellissery, known for his previous works like Angamaly Diaries and Jallikattu, released the trailer of his next film, Churuli.

Reportedly shot in just 19 days, the film is his second collaboration with writer S Hareesh, who wrote the screenplay for Jallikattu as well.

The trailer beings with animated visuals, and a woman narrating a folk tale about a phantom in the forest, which leads to footage of several men in search of a person called Mayiladanparambil Joy. What follows is a dark mystery-satire, with Pellissery bringing all his filmmaking skills to the fore.

Starring Chemban Vinod, Joju George, Vinay Forrt and Jaffer Idukki in key roles, the film’s cinematographer is Madhu Neelakandan, who has a key role to play in the project, with the dark and eerie visuals.

Director Lijo Jose Pellissery also recently announced his next project, that is titled A. He is currently at loggerheads with the the Malayalam producers’ association in Kerala, and their instructions to directors to not begin shooting of new movies. The director could also release his upcoming movies directly on streaming platforms with the theatres still shut down across Kerala.