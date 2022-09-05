‘Chup!’ trailer: Film critics are hunted by a revengeful serial killer in R Balki’s film

Headlined by Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Pooja Bhatt, the film is slated to hit screens on September 23

The Hindu Bureau
September 05, 2022 14:31 IST

A still from the trailer | Photo Credit: Pen Movies/YouTube

In R Balki’s upcoming thriller Chup!, a serial killer on the loose carves out stars on the foreheads of film critics before killing them. “He gives stars to those who give stars,” says Sunny Deol, who plays the cop investigating the case, in the trailer of the film which was released earlier today. Phew! Thank goodness, we don’t give stars.

The two-minute trailer doesn’t reveal a lot about the plot, thankfully, but introduces us to the characters played by Sunny, Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Pooja Bhatt. While Sunny as the leading cop is piecing the puzzle together, we see Dulquer and Shreya as a cinephilic couple in love. The trailer says that the killer is an artist taking revenge on film critics. Is Dulquer the victim or the killer?

The film also calls to attention the story of the late legendary cinema icon Guru Dutt’s last directorial, Kaagaz Ke Phool. The 1959 film received harsh critical response and ended Guru’s career as a director, only to be later hailed as a classic.

Songs from another Guru Dutt masterpiece Pyaasa (1957), such as Jaane Kya Tune Kahi, Ye Duniya Agar Mil Bhi Jaye To Kya Hai and Sar Jo Tera Chakraye also feature in the trailer.

The film is written by Balki, Raja Sen, and Rishi Virmani.  S.D. Burman, Amit Trivedi, Sneha Khanwalkar, Aman Pant are credited as the music composers, while Sahir Ludhianvi, Kaifi Azmi, and Swanand Kirkire write the lyrics.

The film has cinematography by Vishal Sinha and editing by Nayan HK Bhadra. Chup!, produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr. Jayantilal Gada, and Gauri Shinde, is set for release in theatres on September 23.

