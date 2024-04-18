Cannes 2024: Studio Ghibli makes history as the first group to be awarded Honorary Palme d’Or

April 18, 2024 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST

The renowned animation powerhouse, Studio Ghibli, famous for timeless classics such as Spirited Away and most recently, the Academy Award-winning The Boy and the Heron, is set to receive an Honorary Palme d’Or at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival. This historic recognition marks the first time the award will be bestowed upon a collective entity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Founded in 1984 by visionary creators Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki, Studio Ghibli emerged as a beacon of innovation following the release of Miyazaki’s seminal work, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind.

Expressing his gratitude, Suzuki remarked, “I am truly honored and delighted that the studio is awarded the Honorary Palme d’Or.” He further reflected on the studio’s journey, emphasizing their commitment to crafting high-quality animation for audiences worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cannes president Iris Knobloch and general delegate Thierry Fremaux hailed Studio Ghibli as an institution that has profoundly impacted the world of cinema, saying, “For the first time in our history, it’s not a person but an institution that we have chosen to celebrate. Like all the icons of the Seventh Art, these characters populate our imaginations with prolific, colorful universes and sensitive, engaging narrations. With Ghibli, Japanese animation stands as one of the great adventures of cinephilia, between tradition and modernity”.

Based in Tokyo, Studio Ghibli has produced a remarkable array of masterpieces under Miyazaki’s guidance, including Princess Mononoke, My Neighbour Totoro and Howl’s Moving Castle. Earlier this year, Miyazaki clinched his second Oscar for the critically acclaimed The Boy and the Heron, the first coming for 2001’s Spirited Away.

The Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 14 to May 25.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.