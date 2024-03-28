Brandon Sklenar joins cast of Christoper Landon's film 'Drop'

March 28, 2024 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST

The film's plot is being kept under wraps, but it's said to be a fast-paced thriller

Actor Brandon Sklenar, who is best known for his roles in Midway, Mapplethorpe, Vice, and more, is all set to join Meghann Fahy in Christoper Landon's film Drop from Platinum Dunes and Blumhouse. ALSO READ Post exit from ‘Scream 7’, Christopher Landon in talks to direct ‘Big Bad’

The film's plot is being kept under wraps, but it's said to be a fast-paced thriller, reported Deadline. The script was written by Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach, and it was produced by Michael Bay, Jason Blum, Brad Fuller, and Cameron Fuller (who brought the script to Platinum Dunes).

Sam Lerner is an executive producer. Platinum Dunes and Blumhouse produced the picture for Universal. The two production firms' collaboration has yielded impressive results with their Purge franchise, which includes five films, with a sixth on the way, as well as a TV series.

Sklenar will next appear in Sony's cinematic version of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel It Ends With Us, as Atlas Corrigan alongside Blake Lively. The novel was the best-selling print book in the United States in 2022, staying on the New York Times bestseller list for more than 90 weeks.