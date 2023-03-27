ADVERTISEMENT

‘BoyapatiRAPO’: Ram Pothineni’s film with Boyapati Sreenu to release on October 20

March 27, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

With actor Sreeleela playing the female lead, the film has music composed by S Thaman

The Hindu Bureau

Ram Pothineni in the first look poster of ‘BoyapatiRAPO’ | Photo Credit: @SS_Screens/Twitter

Actor Ram Pothineni’s upcoming film with filmmaker Boyapati Sreenu, which is tentatively called BoyapatiRAPO, will hit screens on October 20 during the festival of Dusshera.

The makers announced the news today by unveiling the first-look poster of the film. The poster features Ram in an all-black costume dragging a buffalo through what seems like an arena in a festival.

With actor Sreeleela playing the female lead, S Thaman has scored the music. BoyapatiRAPO has dialogues written by M Rathnam, cinematography by Santhosh Detake, art direction by AS Prakash, and editing by Tammiraju.

Produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under his Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner, the film is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Boyapati’s previous film was the 2021 Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Akhanda. Ram Pothineni was last seen in N Lingusamy’s The Warriorr.

