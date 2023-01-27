ADVERTISEMENT

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni to lead romance drama ‘It Ends With Us’

January 27, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST

Baldoni is also set to direct the romance drama, which is an adaptaion of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel of the same name

PTI

Blake Lively | Photo Credit: Greg Allen

Hollywood star Blake Lively will feature opposite actor Justin Baldoni in the screen adaptation of the bestselling novel It Ends With Us.

According to Deadline, Baldoni is also set to direct the romance drama from a script adapted by Christy Hall. The movie is backed by Wayfarer Studios and Sony Pictures.

Written by author Colleen Hoover, It Ends With Us follows a girl named Lily who has just moved and is ready to start her life after college. Lily then meets a guy named Ryle and she falls for him. As she is developing feelings for Ryle, Atlas, her first love, reappears and challenges the relationship between Lily and Ryle.

The book was published in 2016 and sold over a million copies worldwide. It was also translated in over 20 languages.

Alex Saks will produce for Saks Picture Company, along with Jamey Heath, who will produce on behalf of Wayfarer Studios. Lively and Hoover are executive producing along with Steve Sarowitz, Andrew Calof and Baldoni.

Lively's upcoming projects also include A Simple Favor sequel with Anna Kendrick, and Paul Feig returning to direct. The actor will make her feature directorial debut with the adaptation of the Bryan Lee O’Malley graphic novel Seconds, written and produced by Edgar Wright.

