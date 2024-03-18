Beyond ‘Kanmani Anbodu’: A look into the success of ‘Manjummel Boys’ in Tamil Nadu

Industry sources help us understand how the release window, a drought of good star vehicles in Tamil, and it being ‘a boys film on friendship’ helped ‘Manjummel Boys’ in its historical run in Tamil Nadu

In one of the most pivotal moments in the sensational Malayalam survival thriller Manjummel Boys, a flashback cuts to a close-up of actor Soubin Shahir. And just like that, the crowd in a packed screen in Chennai erupts cheerfully. Over the last decade, Soubin has established himself as a star performer in Malayalam. However, a sporadic Malayalam cinema viewer from Tamil Nadu might only know him as the guy who acted in Sudani from Nigeria, Kumbalangi Nights and last year's blockbuster Romancham. So, what makes a fan from Tamil Nadu welcome the actor like they welcome a Tamil superstar? The truth seems to be that the Tamil audiences have found a star in Manjummel Boys, but it isn't Soubin or Sreenath Bhasi; it's the film itself. And those who are applauding Soubin are what theatre owners call a 'repeat audience' who know the journey that awaits Soubin's character in the film. Almost a month since it was released in theatres, director Chidambaram's Manjummel Boys continues to have a dream run in Tamil Nadu.

According to theatre sources, though films of Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal have historically pulled reasonable crowds to select few theatres in the city, the craze post 2015’s blockbuster Premam ushered a new wave of Malayalam cinema viewers in Tamil Nadu. “But Malayalam films still get played only in multiplexes usually. And even if they get played on single screens, it’s the Tamil-dubbed version,” says Vishnu Kamal, owner of Kamala Cinemas, Chennai. This is the first of many norms that Manjummel Boys has broken in its historical run: thanks to good word-of-mouth promotions, the film started screening even in single-screen theatres in the city from the second week of its release. “The film has been running extremely well since then and we have sold over 36,000 tickets in the two weeks since we started playing, which is huge for a Malayalam film; in fact, Manjummel Boys is the film that has saved theatres this March,” adds Vishnu.

That’s not all. Filmmaker Halitha Shameem says that though she anticipated the film to do well in cities, “the kind of response the film would end up receiving even in interior Tamil Nadu is surely surprising. I only thought it’d do well in cities, towns and the film festival circuit”. Halitha is right about the reality in southern Tamil Nadu. Srither S, joint secretary of the Tamil Nadu Theatre Association, says he was shocked to see the response to the film from interior Tamil Nadu. “A decade or so ago, when a Malayalam film releases, only a handful of centres like Tiruchi, Chennai and Coimbatore used to play them. But never in my life have I seen a non-dubbed Malayalam film being played in places like Thiruvarur, Aranthangi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, and Jeyamkondan.” According to Srither, Manjummel Boys has earned a share of Rs 12 crore from Tamil Nadu.

Produced by Soubin’s Parava Films, the film crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the global box office earlier this month — the fastest to do so in Malayalam — and it is currently the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, with global collections inching towards Rs 200 crores.

So, what made Manjummel Boys such a phenomenon in Tamil Nadu?

Based on a real-life incident that transpired in 2005, Manjummel Boys tells the story of how a vacation to Kodaikanal became a nightmare for a bunch of friends from Kochi when one of them unexpectedly fell into a crevice in the Guna Caves, a location infamous for several deaths and one that got the name after Kamal Haasan’s 1991 film Gunaa was shot there. If you have followed social media closely, the most pivotal aspect that catapulted the film to fame would seem obvious: the use of the famous ‘Kanmani Anbodu’ song from Gunaa.

Halitha, however, feels it would be shallow to just credit ‘Kanmani Anbodu’ for the success of the film. She agrees that of late there have been attempts like in Jailer (“Taal”) and Leo (“Karu Karu Karupayi”) to use classic soundtracks to bank on their nostalgic value or to re-introduce them to a new generation of audiences. “But is that enough? If so, Leo should have got exceptional reviews. Manjummel Boys is exceptional craft-wise,” says Halitha.