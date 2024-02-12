ADVERTISEMENT

Beyoncé drops new songs ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ and ‘16 Carriages’; New music ‘Act II’ to arrive in March

February 12, 2024 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

After a Verizon commercial starring Beyoncé aired during the Super Bowl, a cryptic Instagram video with country iconography appeared on her page, teasing “Act II” on March 29

AP

FILE - Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2016. Beyonce teased the possibility of new music during a Verizon Super Bowl ad, and then added a cryptic Instagram video that ended with the words “act ii” and a release date of March 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: Andrew Harnik

Beyoncé is back with two new country tracks — “Texas Hold 'Em” and “16 Carriages.”

After a Verizon commercial starring Beyoncé aired during the Super Bowl ended with the superstar saying “They ready, drop the new music,” the question became — was she serious? Later, a cryptic Instagram video with country iconography appeared on her page, teasing “Act II” on March 29. (Beyoncé’s 2022 album “Renaissance” is frequently referred to as “Act I: Renaissance.”)

At the end of the clip, a plucky acoustic guitar riff plays, and Bey’s unmistakable voice kicks in. She sings, “This ain’t Texas / Ain’t no hold ’em / So lay your cards down down down,” in a Southern twang.

It appears on her official website as well. Under the “music” tab, two titles were listed — “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” which later appeared as full songs on Tidal, YouTube and Spotify. The first is an uptempo country and western stomp. She sings in the earworm bridge: “And I’ll be damned if I cannot dance with you / Come pour some liquor on me honey, too / It’s a real-life boogie, and a real life hoedown / Don’t be a bitch, come take it to the floor now.”

The second, “16 Carriages” is a soulful slow-burn with ascendent organs and steel guitar, Beyoncé singing an ode to hard work and legacy. “I miss my kids / Overworked and overwhelmed,” she sings in the pre-chorus. “Still workin’ on my life, you know / Only God knows, only God knows.” A quick examination of the credits shows she may be working closely with Tony! Toni! Toné! ‘s Raphael Saadiq.

In a mostly fictional Verizon commercial that aired moments before the Instagram announcement, Beyoncé tried several tactics to try to break the internet.

With former “Veep” star Tony Hale playing an adviser, she opens a “Lemonade” stand, releases a saxophone album called “Let’s Get Saxy,” does her own version of the “Barbie” movie called “BarBey,” sells a cyborg version of herself, runs for “Beyoncé of the United States,” and blasts off in a rocket to become the first woman in space.

After Hale tells her none of that worked, she says on the space ship intercom, “OK, Bey ready: drop the new music.”

Beyoncé was also shown on the telecast soon after at Allegiant Stadium watching the Super Bowl with husband Jay-Z.

