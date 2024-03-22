ADVERTISEMENT

‘Beetlejuice 2’ drops first trailer, a follow-up to Tim Burton’s macabre cult classic

March 22, 2024 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST

Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder steal the show in the first look at the iconic comedy-horror sequel

The Hindu Bureau

Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice in the upcoming sequel | Photo Credit: YouTube/WarnerBrosPictures

After over three decades of anticipation, fans of the cult classic horror-comedy Beetlejuice are in for a treat as Warner Bros. drops the long-awaited trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Directed by Tim Burton, the film brings back Michael Keaton in his iconic role as the mischievous ghost.

Set for release on September 6, the sequel brings back familiar faces, with Winona Ryder reprising her role as Lydia Deetz and Catherine O’Hara returning as Delia Deetz. Joining the ensemble is Jenna Ortega as the newest member of the Deetz family, Astrid Deetz.

Monica Bellucci stars as Beetlejuice’s wife, while Willem Defoe takes on the role of a “police officer in the afterlife” and former “B movie action star”.

Penned by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, creators of the Netflix series, Wednesday, the script looks to deliver the same blend of humor and quirky storytelling that made the original film a hit.

ADVERTISEMENT

