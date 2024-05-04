May 04, 2024 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST

Director Gaurav Madan’s directorial debut Barah by Barah, starring Gyanendra Tripathi and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, is set to release in theatres across India on May 24.

Shot on 16mm film, Barah by Barah is set in Varanasi and tells the story of the only living death photographer in the ancient city. The film premiered domestically at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) and had its international premiere at the Shanghai International Film Festival.

Harish Khanna, Bhumika Dube and Akash Sinha are also part of the cast.

Writer-director Gaurav Madan said in a statement, “I hail from a small town called Jagadhri in Haryana. My parents had to let go of our ancestral home because the government decided to widen the adjacent highway. The house was razed in front of my eyes and we had to migrate to a drab housing colony. Now, the entire town looks listless, like a big city clone. Progress is vital, of course, but there’s a part of me that misses the old town charm and sense of nostalgia. This film is a personal story, one I believe will resonate with anyone grappling with change, told through the lens of a novel protagonist.”

Writer-producer Sunny Lahiri said, “Balancing credibility and passion for storytelling, be it shooting on celluloid and on location amongst the rising tensions of cremation fires, smoke, mourners, all while navigating a resourceful production was a herculean task. The cast and crew’s dedication, who poured their heart and might into this film, was truly inspiring. I am incredibly proud of the film and am thrilled to finally bring it to the theatres.”

Barah by Barah is written by Gaurav Madan and Sunny Lahiri. The film will be theatrically released, on May 24 by Shiladitya Bora’s Platoon Distribution.

