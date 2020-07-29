Ayushmann Khurrana to play a cross-functional athlete in next project

Ayushmann Khurrana

29 July 2020 16:10 IST

‘Kai Po Che’ and ‘Rock On’ director Abhishek Kapoor will helm the project

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and director Abhishek Kapoor are joining hands next for a romantic drama, that will star the actor in the role of a cross-functional athlete.

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, known for his films like Rock On, Kai Po Che and Kedarnath, has stated that Ayushmann will feature in a never-been-soon avatar and will undergo a radical physical transformation for the project.

Ayushmann, whose last film was Gulabo Sitabo, said in a statement, “I’m supremely excited about the physical transformation that I will have to undergo. It will present me in an all-new avatar. I have never looked like this on-screen. The process is going to be intense and excruciating for me but I feel all the pain will be worth it.”

The yet-to-be-titled film will start shooting by October in North India, and will release in 2021.