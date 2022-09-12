‘Avatar 4’ has begun production, reveals James Cameron

A still from ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ | Photo Credit: Avatar/Twitter

The fourth instalment of Avatar has begun production. During his virtual appearance at the D23 Expo, James Cameron announced the commencement of the production.

At the event, Cameron showcased new footage of Avatar: The Way of Water, the second instalment which is gearing up for release. The film is currently in post-production and is going well, added the director.

The first Avatar film was released in 2009 and, for a long time, held the record for the highest-grossing movie of all time. It was nominated for nine Academy Awards including best picture and best director, and won three Oscars, for best cinematography, production design and visual effects.

The upcoming second film is set in the future and will revolve around the Sully family - Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and their children. The promotional materials of the film have revealed that the film will have many underwater sequences and will explore unknown places in Pandora.

Avatar: The Way of Water is set to hit screens on December 16, 2022. It was recently announced that the first Avatar film will be re-released in remastered 4K High Dynamic Range format on September 23. The fourth Avatar film has a tentative release date of 16, December, 2026.