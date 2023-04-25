ADVERTISEMENT

Arnold Schwarzenegger to return to silver screen with ‘Breakout’

April 25, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:02 pm IST - Los Angeles

Breakout will mark Schwarzenegger’s return to action films since the blockbuster franchise instalment ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ and ahead of his Netflix series ‘Fubar’

ANI

Arnold Schwarzenegger | Photo Credit: AP

Missed watching megastar Arnold Schwarzenegger on the big screen? There's a piece of good news as he is all set for a movie comeback after a four-year hiatus with action-thriller Breakout.

Schwarzenegger will lead Breakout in the role of Terry Reynolds, Variety reported.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in awe of Indian bodybuilders

After Terry's stepson is framed and sentenced to serve 25 years in a foreign country, he makes it his mission to break him out of jail. Terry will have to dodge prison wardens and race against time to help his stepsons flee the country.

Breakout will mark Schwarzenegger's return to action films since the blockbuster franchise instalment Terminator: Dark Fate and ahead of his Netflix series Fubar, which is set to release in May. The director of Expendables 4, Scott Waugh, is helming the project. The film will go on floors this year in Eastern Europe.

Richard D'Ovidio wrote the screenplay based on a story he co-created with Nicole D'Ovidio. Breakout is financed and produced by Anton and Off The Pier Productions.

