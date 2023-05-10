ADVERTISEMENT

Arjun Rampal to make Telugu debut with Nandamuri Balakrishna's next film

May 10, 2023 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST

Rampal will play the antagonist in the untitled film directed by Anil Ravipudi and co-starring Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela

PTI

Arjun Rampal

Actor Arjun Rampal is set to foray into Telugu cinema in veteran star Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming feature film, the makers said Wednesday.

Rampal, 50, will play the antagonist, they added.

The untitled film is directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Shine Screens' Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi.

The production banner shared the news about Rampal's casting on their official Twitter handle.

“Team #NBK108 welcomes the talented National Award-winning actor @rampalarjun on board as the antagonist in his Telugu debut NataSimham #NandamuriBalakrishna @AnilRavipudi @MsKajalAggarwal @sreeleela14 @MusicThaman @sahugarapati7 @harish_peddi @YoursSKrishna,” the post read.

Rampal, who has played negative roles in Hindi films such as Om Shanti Om and Ra.One, said he is looking forward to working on the movie.

“Thank you for having me. Super excited. It’s gonna be mad fun,” the Rock On!! star wrote.

Balakrishna, also a politician, is regarded as one of the top actors of Telugu cinema with films such as Legend, Simha, NarasimhaNaidu, Sri Rama Rajyam and Aditya 369 to his credit.

Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela are also part of the upcoming movie.

