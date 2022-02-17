Arjun Kumar on Kannada film ‘Family Pack’: ‘Comedy is a great genre’

Director Arjun Kumar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The film will revolve around a wedding, says the director

Arjun Kumar S, who quit nursing to make films, is ready with Family Pack. Unlike his directorial debut, Sankashtakara Ganapathi, which dealt with the alien hand syndrome, Family Pack is a comedy.

Family Pack, is produced by PRK Productions and co-produced by Likhith Shetty who also acts in the film. “The film is set during a wedding. In India, a wedding is not just between two individuals but entire families. There will be confusions and compromises, glitches and adjustments that lead to comical situations.”

Inspired by the great Indian wedding, Arjun who has written the story, says he wanted to bring the inherent comedy of the situation on screen. “Comedy is a great genre. One can use it to talk about sensitive issues without being offensive. One has to be cautious so as to not to end up being vulgar. Our aim was to present content that the family can watch together,” says Arjun.

Arjun says he chose to work with Likhith after Sankashtakara Ganapathi because they have been friends for a decade. “We share a great rapport. I do plan to work with other actors too.”

“Puneeth Rajkumar released the audio teaser and we kept in touch, Arjun says. “When the script was ready, we requested him to listen to the story. He immediately agreed to come on board as producer. Working with Appu sir has been a learning experience. He wanted the best and hence, provided us with the best talents. We got actors such as Sihi Kahi Chandru, Achyuth Kumar and Rangayana Raghu on board. Amrutha Iyengar plays the female lead in the film. Working with them taught me so much.”

Family Pack will be his first OTT release and Arjun believes that though the platform is a competitive space, it still has a larger reach and the film will hit 240 countries at a go.

“Besides working on scripts Arjun says he is also reading Kannada literature for his next film. “I will wait for the feedback for Family Pack, as positive feedback will boost my confidence and criticism will show me where I have gone wrong.”

Family Pack will stream on Amazon Prime Video from February 18.