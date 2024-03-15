Apple TV+ unveils trailer for new limited series, ‘Franklin’

March 15, 2024 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST

Based on Stacy Schiff’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book, A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America, the series delves into the gripping narrative of the titular Benjamin Franklin’s pivotal role during the American Revolution. Portrayed by Michael Douglas, Franklin embarks on a daring secret mission to France in December 1776, amidst the precarious fate of American independence.

At the age of 70 and lacking diplomatic experience, Franklin persuades an absolute monarchy to support America’s democratic experiment. Through his fame, wit, and resourcefulness, Franklin navigates through British spies, French adversaries, and internal dissent to forge the Franco-American alliance of 1778 and secure the peace treaty with Great Britain in 1783.

The cast includes Noah Jupe, Thibault de Montalembert, Daniel Mays, Ludivine Sagnier, Eddie Marsan, Assaad Bouab, Jeanne Balibar, and Theodore Pellerin. Behind the scenes, the series boasts a powerhouse creative team including Emmy winners Kirk Ellis and Tim Van Patten, along with acclaimed writer Howard Korder.