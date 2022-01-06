Apple TV+ orders true crime limited series ‘Manhunt’, starring Tobias Menzies

Tobias Menzies

06 January 2022 14:56 IST

The series will take audiences into the aftermath of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination

“The Crown” star Tobias Menzies is all set to lead the new true crime series by Apple TV+ that will take audiences into the aftermath of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.

The limited series is created by writer/producer Monica Beletsky, who is best known for “Fargo” and “Leftovers”. She’s also the showrunner and an executive producer.

“Manhunt” is a true crime series based on the astonishing events of the Lincoln assassination, aftermath and best-selling book “Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer” by James Swanson.

Advertising

Advertising

Menzies, whose other show credits include period dramas “Game of Thrones” and “Outlander”, will play Edwin Stanton, Lincoln’s War Secretary and friend, who was driven nearly to madness by the need to catch assassin John Wilkes Booth.

Emmy-nominated Carl Franklin will serve as director and executive producer.

The series, part historical fiction, part conspiracy thriller, will take audiences into the aftermath of the first American Presidential assassination and the fight to preserve and protect the ideals that were the foundation of Lincoln’s Reconstruction plans--issues that reverberate into the present day.

The series strongly features Black historical figures whose lives intertwined with the escape, manhunt, and subsequent high-crimes investigation, including Mary Simms, a former slave of the doctor who treated Booth’s injury and gave him safe harbor after his crime, according to a release from the streamer.

“Manhunt” marks the first series order to hail from Monica Beletsky’s overall deal with Apple TV+, which was recently renewed.

The series will be produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios, and co-produced by Lionsgate, in association with POV Entertainment, Walden Media, and 3 Arts Entertainment.