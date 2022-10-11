Apple releases trailer of ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’ on World Mental Health Day

A still from the documentary | Photo Credit: Apple TV

The trailer of Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, Apple’s much-awaited documentary on the popular American singer, songwriter, and actor was released by the makers on World Mental Health Day on Monday. Directed and produced by Alek Keshishian ( Madonna: Truth or Dare), the film releases on Apple TV+ on November 4

“After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light,” reads the logline.

As a recording artist, Gomez has sold more than 210 million singles worldwide and amassed over 45 billion global streams of her music. This year, she received a Grammy nomination for her first all-Spanish EP and an Emmy nomination for her role in the critically acclaimed series Only Murders in the Building, in which she stars opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The film marks the second project for Apple with producers Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films following their collaboration on the Emmy Award-nominated documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.