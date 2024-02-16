ADVERTISEMENT

Anya Taylor-Joy confirms role in ‘Dune: Part Two’

February 16, 2024 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST

Appearing at the film’s London premiere, Taylor-Joy said in an interview, “this is a dream come true”, referring to her much-speculated appearance in the sequel

The Hindu Bureau

Anya Taylor-Joy attends the World Premiere of ‘Dune: Part Two’ in Leicester Square on February 15, 2024 in London, England | Photo Credit: GARETH CATTERMOLE

Anya Taylor-Joy has confirmed her presence in Denis Villeneuve’sDune: Part Two starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

ALSO READ
In ‘Dune 2,’ Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and the cast rise to the challenge

Appearing at the film’s London premiere, Taylor-Joy said in a TikTok interview for Warner Bros, “this is a dream come true”, referring to her much-speculated appearance in the sequel. “The (Dune) books are incredible, but with this cast and with Denis, it doesn’t get any better than that,” Taylor-Joy told host Yinka Bokinni.

The Furiosa and The Queen’s Gambit actor also dispensed high praise for the second Dune instalment, calling it “one of the best movies I’ve ever seen in my entire life.”

“Genuinely, Denis has killed it,” she was quoted as saying. Variety also confirmed Taylor-Joy’s appearance in the sequel, without divulging details about her role. The actor is said to play a ‘major character’ from Frank Herbert’s sci-fi franchise.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ trailer: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth enter George Miller’s manic world

Rumours about Taylor-Joy joining the Dune ensemble surfaced after Letterboxd listed the movie in her credits. The credit has since been removed.

Dune: Part Two arrives in U.S. cinemas on March 1.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

English cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US