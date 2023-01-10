ADVERTISEMENT

Ant-Man battles Kang The Conqueror in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ trailer

January 10, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST

The MCU film releases in theatres on February 17

The Hindu Bureau

Ant-Man meets Ant-Man in the trailer of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ | Photo Credit: Marvel

The trailer of Marvel’s much-anticipated film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which kicks-off the Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was released by the studio earlier today.

The new trailer shows Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), along with Hope’s parents Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), exploring the Quantum Realm. Scott then strikes a deal with Kang (Jonathan Majors), who was introduced in the first season of Loki, to get back the time he lost during the blip after Avengers: Endgame. We see that Scott has lost quite a lot in those years: his daughter Cassie Lang has grown into a troublesome teenager.

However, as the trailer hints, as Scott goes ahead with the deal, crazy things happen in the multi-verse. At one point, we see multiple Ant-Mans colliding from multiple universes. Eventually, Kang betrays Scott and we see the beginning of a new dynasty. The storyline from here on will lead to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty movie in 2025. With many more titles yet to come, fans can expect a lot of twists and turns in this Multiverse saga of MCU

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the last of a trilogy of Ant-Man films directed by Peyton Reed. The film also stars Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, David Dastmalchian, Katy O’Brian, William Jackson Harper, Bill Murray, and Kathryn Newton

The Marvel film hits theatres on February 17.

