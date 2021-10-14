‘Annaatthe’ teaser: Rajinikanth is angry, out to avenge his village

Rajinikanth in ‘Annaatthe’

14 October 2021 18:11 IST

Directed by Siva, the action-drama is set to release on November 4 for Deepavali

The first teaser for Rajinikanth’s upcoming action-drama Annaatthe is out.

The roughly two minute-long teaser is a celebration of Rajinikanth taking on several people who have wronged the village he represents.

Annaatthe is set to release on November 4, 2021.

The film will be a Deepavali release for the actor, who announced his decision to abandon his political plans due to his health situation, earlier this year.

Rajinikanth’s last film was Darbar with AR Murugadoss which didn’t quite set the box office on fire.

After having acted with Rajinikanth in Darbar, actor Nayanthara will once again share screen space with the Superstar in the film.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Annaatthe has an ensemble cast comprising names like Khushbu, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj and Soori in important roles.

D Imman, with whom Siva worked in Viswasam, composes the music, and two songs from the album are out released.