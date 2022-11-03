Anjali Menon’s ‘Wonder Women’ to release on November 18; trailer out

‘Wonder Women’ stars Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Amruta Subhash, Nadiya Moidu, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Sayanora Philip, and Archana Padmini

The Hindu Bureau
November 03, 2022 14:02 IST

Stills from the movie | Photo Credit: Sony LIV

Filmmaker Anjali Menon’s upcoming English slice-of-life drama Wonder Women is all set to premiere on SonyLIV on 18th November. The streamer also released the trailer of the film on Thursday to announce the news.

As per the trailer, the film follows the lives of six pregnant women — Nora (played by Nithya Menen), Mini (Parvathy Thiruvothu), Jaya (Amruta Subhash), Veni (Padmapriya Janakiraman), Saya (Sayanora Philip), and Gracy (Archana Padmini) — who join a prenatal class called Sumana conducted by Nandita (Nadiya Moidu). Each of them brings their share of confusion and doubts about childbirth, and the story has them discover the answers to their deep-rooted problems.

Wonder Women is filmed in English with touches of Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The film has cinematography by Manesh Madhavan, editing by Praveen Prabhakar, and music scored by Govind Vasantha. The film is produced by RSVP, Flying Unicorn Entertainment along with Little Films Productions

