Alia Bhatt’s ‘Darlings’ to be remade in Tamil, Telugu

August 11, 2022 17:46 IST

The dark-comedy film, directed by Jasmeet K Reen, premiered on Netflix last week

Alia Bhatt-starrer Darlings is set to be remade in Tamil and Telugu languages, producer Red Chillies Entertainment announced on Wednesday.

The dark-comedy, directed by debutante Jasmeet K Reen, is receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences since its release on Netflix on last week.

Gaurav Verma, producer and COO of Red Chillies Entertainment said that the story of Darlings deserves to be made in multiple languages.

"We had the script of Darlings with us for a while now and through the journey of making it, we decided to make it in multiple languages. The film has a certain landscape which can be adapted very well in multiple languages. The process is on as we speak," Gaurav said in a statement.

The Mumbai-set film explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo (played by Shefali Shah and Bhatt) trying to find their place in the city, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds.

Gaurav said while they will keep the basic plot line same, the story will be localised as per the need.

The remakes will also mark Red Chillies Entertainment's foray into the Tamil and Telugu market as a standalone banner.

"To go to the Tamil and Telugu market is not something we will consolidate or have offices there, but it’s going to be on a script-to-script basis. 'Darlings' has the potential, so we are taking it there,” he added.

Darlings is co-produced by Alia under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.