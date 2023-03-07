ADVERTISEMENT

Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s ‘Lal Salaam’, featuring Rajini in a cameo, goes on floors

March 07, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST

Featuring actors Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles, ‘Lal Salaam’ will have music by AR Rahman

The Hindu Bureau

A still from the launch function of ‘Lal Salaam’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that director Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s next film is titled Lal Salaam and it will feature her father and actor Rajinikanth in a cameo. The film’s production commenced today.

The social media profiles of Lyca Productions, the banner that’s bankrolling the film, confirmed the news with posts that also carried a new poster.

Featuring actors Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles, Lal Salaam will have music by AR Rahman. With editing by Pravin Baaskar and cinematography by Vishnu Rangasamy, the film will have a theatrical release later this year.

