‘Adipurush’ new poster: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon’s film to release on June 16

March 30, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST

Released on occasion of Ram Navami, the new poster of ‘Adipurush’ depicts Prabhas as ‘Raghav’, Kriti as ‘Janaki’, Sunny Singh as ‘Shesh’ and Devdatta Nage as ‘Bajrang’

The Hindu Bureau

‘Adipurush’ is an adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana

Om Raut’s Adipurush starring Prabhas, Krti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh will release in theatres on June 16, the makers confirmed with a new poster on Thursday.

Released on occasion of Ram Navami, the new poster of Adipurush depicts Prabhas as ‘Raghav’, Kriti as ‘Janaki’, Sunny as ‘Shesh’, and Devdatta Nage as ‘Bajrang’.

The big-budget film is an adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. Saif essays the demon king ‘Lankesh’, based on Ravana, in the film.

“Mantron se badhke tera naam

Jai Shri Ram,” Om Raut tweeted sharing the posters.

Produced by T-Series and Retrophiles, Adipurush is releasing in theatres on June 16 in IMAX and 3D.

The makers had earlier postponed the film’s release after its teaser received criticism over the quality of visual effects. The film also received brickbats from certain quarters over its depiction of Hindu deities.

