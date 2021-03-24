Adarsh Gourav wins Rising Star award at Asian World Film Festival

Adarsh Gourav

24 March 2021 14:11 IST

The ‘White Tiger’ actor also bagged a leading actor BAFTA nomination earlier this month

Adarsh Gourav, the breakout actor from The White Tiger, has now been conferred with the Rising Star Award by the Asian World Film Festival.

The festival which took place virtually owing to the pandemic, had a panel of jury members including Oscar-nominated producer Gil Netter (Life of Pi, The Blind Side), Oscar-winning screenwriter David Seidler (The King’s Speech), award-winning director Jean Marc Vallee (Dallas Buyers Club, Big Little Lies), director Lulu Wang, Actress Lucy Liu, director Tabrez Noorani and several others.

Adarsh now joins the likes of Justin Chon, Awkwafina, Sareum Srey Moch, who have been the past recipients of this award.

Speaking of the honour, Adarsh said, “I just got the news and I’m stoked to know the AWFF and the jury found my work to be the one they found worthy enough to be given this award. I’m grateful for this and I’m elated that the esteemed jury has given me The Rising Star Award. It’s been a whirlwind of emotions for me since the release and to find any appreciation coming my way has been humbling. I’m grateful that I was given this opportunity to work on this film and embody this incredible role of a lifetime”.

Earlier, Adarsh also bagged a leading actor BAFTA nod for his performance in the Netflix film, and has been nominated alongside the likes of veteran British actor Anthony Hopkins, Tahar Rahimare, Riz Ahmed, Mads Mikkelsen and the late Chadwick Boseman for the honour. The BAFTA awards ceremony will be held on April 11.