Actor Vijay takes up Mahesh Babu's 'Green Challenge'

11 August 2020 19:48 IST

The actor posted photos of him planting saplings

Even as Tamil cinema fans await updates about Vijay's Master, the star himself is busy with other things. The actor recently took up Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's 'Green Challenge', and posted photos of him planting saplings.

He tweeted a few photos and posted, "This is for you @urstrulyMahesh garu. Here’s to a Greener India and Good health. Thank you #StaySafe."

Earlier, on August 9, which happens to be Mahesh's birthday, the actor posted a short video of him taking on the 'Green India Challenge'. He also stated that it was one step towards a greener world, and nominated actors Jr. NTR, Vijay and Shruti Haasan to do the same.

On the films front, actor Vijay has big-budget Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, awaiting to hit screens. In March, the team of the film, including heroine Malavika Mohanan and music composer Anirudh, had shared a photo of a group video-call.