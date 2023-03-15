ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Sameer Khakhar, loved as Khopdi in ‘Nukkad’, dies at 71

March 15, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST - Mumbai

Khakhar was known for his memorable roles in TV shows such as ‘Nukkad’ and ‘Circus’ and films like ‘Parinda’ and ‘Serious Men’

PTI

Sameer Khakhar

‘Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar, best known for his roles in TV shows such as Nukkad and Circus, passed away at a hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday morning due to multiple organ failure, his younger brother Ganesh Khakhar said.

He was 71.

Ganesh said Sameer Khakhar was admitted to MM Hospital in Borivali in suburban Mumbai on Tuesday morning following respiratory issues.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"He had respiratory problems since yesterday and later he went into an unconscious state, so we had called the doctor at home and he asked us to hospitalise him.

"He was admitted to the intensive care unit of MM Hospital. Slowly and gradually, he suffered multiple organs failure, he was unconscious and then he collapsed. He passed away at 4.30 am today," Ganesh Khakhar told PTI on Wednesday.

Some of Sameer Khakhar's notable work includes TV show Shrimaan Shrimati, and films such as Parinda, Salman Khan-starrer Jai Ho, Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's Hasee Toh Phasee, Sudhir Mishra-directed Serious Men, and Vikas Bahl's web-series Sunflower.

Also Read:Satish Kaushik, an artist of the everyday

His most memorable role perhaps was Khopdi in the classic TV serial Nukkad.

Sameer Khakhar is survived by his wife.

The last rites will be held at 10.30 am at a crematorium in Borivali.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US