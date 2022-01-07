Actor Ramesh Aravind creates original audio series

07 January 2022 10:12 IST

The 12-part series has an episode dedicated to every month of the year

Many know Ramesh Aravind the actor. But Ramesh is also a popular orator and is well known for his motivational speeches.

Ramesh released his audio series, titled Maasada Maathugalu on January 2 which is now available on Storytel. “It has stories that have inspired me. I share lessons and experiences from my journey so far,”

“I am often asked to say a famous dialogue or do a small gig from one of my films. While it is entertaining, I started reading to add something meaningful to inspire young minds. When Storytel approached me to create something original, I came up with Maasada Maathugalu,” explains the actor, popular for hosting shows like Weekend with Ramesh and KBC Season 3.

Advertising

Advertising

“As a host, I wanted to avoid starting or ending shows with mundane banter. I decided to share real stories and people liked them. During lockdown, the inspiring stories I shared got a lot of traction. I realised that I could come up with an audio series.”

He describes the audio series as a ‘thought cocktail’, with one particular theme for every month. “For instance, January is associated with resolutions, and February with love. Every episode is dedicated to a theme that has touched me.”

Reading physical books and listening to audiobooks are both different experiences, explains the actor. “One lets your imagination run wild while the audio brings the works alive with the narrator’s voice. Reading needs one’s complete attention, while audiobooks work for those who lack time or are multitasking. Audiobooks are ideal for those who have not developed the habit of reading, as it will ensure they do not miss out on great literary works.”

Ramesh himself took to audiobooks five years ago. He says, “ You inspire yourself every time you try something for the first time. That makes the journey challenging and interesting too.”