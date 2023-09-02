ADVERTISEMENT

Actor and comedian RS Shivaji dies at 66

September 02, 2023 02:44 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST

Shivaji’s last film appearance was in the Yogi Babu-starrer ‘Lucky Man’ which was released last Friday.

The Hindu Bureau

RS Shivaji | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Popular actor and comedian RS Shivaji died in Chennai on Saturday morning. The actor was 66. Shivaji was the son of actor and producer MR Santhanam and the brother of actor and director Santhana Bharathi.

Known for featuring predominantly in Kamal Haasan’s films like Michael Madana Kama Rajan, Vikram, Sathya and Anbe Sivam, Shivaji’s claim to fame came in the form of Apoorva Sagodharargal in which his comedy sequences alongside Janagaraj became a huge hit.

Over the years, the actor did a slew of films, predominantly as a comedian before switching to supporting roles in the last few years. In recent times, he was appreciated by critics for his roles in films likeKolamavu Kokila and Gargi.

Shivaji’s last film appearance was in the Yogi Babu-starrer Lucky Man which was released last Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US