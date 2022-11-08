95th Academy Awards: Jimmy Kimmel to host Oscars for third time

The 95th Academy Awards is set to take place on March 12

PTI
November 08, 2022 14:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Jimmy Kimmel | Photo Credit: AUDE GUERRUCCI

Late-night star Jimmy Kimmel will be returning as the host of the Oscars for the third time, Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, the executive producers and showrunners behind the Academy Awards announced Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kimmel, who hosted the 2017 and 2018 ceremonies, will be the solo host of the 95th Academy Awards, which is set to take place on March 12.

“Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap. Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no," Kimmel said in a statement.

Prior to the Jimmy Kimmel Live star, Jerry Lewis, Steve Martin, Conrad Nagel, and David Niven have hosted the Oscar ceremony thrice.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"We’re super thrilled to have Jimmy score his hat trick on this global stage. We know he will be funny and ready for anything," Weiss and Kirshner said in a joint statement.

The announcement comes days after Kimmel extended his deal to continue at ABC for at least three more years, through the 23rd season of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced on January 24.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
television
entertainment award
World cinema
English cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app