Movies to look out for at the19th Chennai International Film Festival

29 December 2021 17:18 IST

The 19th Chennai International Film Festival is here, promising a treat of 121 films from 53 countries

“The feeling of watching a film on the large screen is something else,” says E Thangaraj, general secretary, Indo Film Appreciation Foundation. “Sound effects and visuals can be experienced to the fullest only in a cinema theatre,” he points out. The Foundation’s 19th Chennai International Film Festival seeks to offer cinema lovers exactly this.

With the last couple of years seeing more films releasing on OTT platforms than on the big screen, Thangaraj hopes that the festival will provide fodder for film buffs. “This is an opportunity for them to watch our pick of award-winning films from around the world,” he adds.

This year, the festival will feature 121 films from 53 countries and is spread across two venues — PVR Multiplex (formerly Sathyam Cinemas) and SDC Anna Cinemas. Thangaraj highlights films such as Three Floors by Nanni Moretti, Vortex by Gaspar Noé, A Hero, and When Pomegranates Howl, both of which were entries at the 94th Academy Awards.

Nine Iranian, five Korean, six French, and four Malayalam films are being screened. This includes winners at Cannes, Berlin International, Iran’s Fajr, Venice, San Sebastian International, and Tokyo International Film Festivals. There will also be a special screening of Singeetam Srinivasa Rao’s Dikkatra Parvathi, apart from 11 Tamil films that were selected by the Foundation’ preview committee. These include Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum, Maara, Karnan, Thaen, and Seththumaan.

The film festival is on from today till January 6. To register, visit www.icaf.in or www.chennaifilmfest.com. Registration can also be done offline at SDC Anna Cinemas, 21, Anna Salai, Triplicane.