Himanshi Khurana, Thaman S, Armaan Malik top Twitter music charts for 2020

Himanshi Khurana is the most-mentioned Indian music artist this year on Twitter

18 December 2020 13:20 IST

K-pop phenomenon BTS, Justin Beiber and Taylor Swift were among the other trending global artists

Himanshi Khurana, Thaman S and Armaan Malik topped conversation charts this year on Twitter as the most-mentioned Indian music artists in 2020, while the likes of K-pop phenomenon BTS, Justin Beiber and Taylor Swift were among the other trending global artists on the social networking site this year.

Here’s a look at the top music artists and conversations that struck a chord with Indians on Twitter this year:

Most mentioned Indian music artists of 2020:

Himanshi Khurana (@realhimanshi), who shot to fame with Bigg Boss, was the most mentioned Indian music artist this year. She remained in conversations for her music videos such as Kalla Sonha Nai and Khyaal Rakhya Kar. Fans also poured in concerning wishes when the singer Tweeted about testing positive for COVID-19.

Thaman S (@MusicThaman) won praise from fans and colleagues in the industry. The music composer was lauded on Twitter for his work in Allu Arjun’s (@alluarjun) Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, especially for the track Butta Bomma.

Armaan Malik (@ArmaanMalik22) bagged the third spot on the list. The singer-songwriter passed several milestones of his musical journey this year. Not only did he make his English song debut this year with Control, but he also became the first Indian singer to feature on the Spotify Billboard in New York’s Times Square.

Most Retweeted Tweet in Music in India:

BTS singer Jungkook’s rendition of Never Not

In 2020, K-pop superstars BTS (@BTS_tweet) took over the world with a new release that made it to the top of the Billboard album chart. Their fans, (popularly known as ARMY) stayed glued to Twitter to follow every update in real-time and to shower their love on the boy-band. A tweet from one of the seven band members, Jeon Jungkook, singing Lauv’s (@lauvsongs) Never Not became the most Retweeted Tweet in the music genre in India this year.

Most mentioned global music artists of 2020:

Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) released his album Changes at the beginning of the year, getting the world vibing to the song Yummy. However, a big moment for his Indian fans was when he Tweeted the Indian music video version of his song Stuck With U. Justin also became a part of conversations in India when he followed Indian music composer G.V. Prakash (@gvprakash) on Twitter after the latter released his first international single High and Dry.

Taylor Swift (@taylorswit13) plucked many strings of her fans’ hearts this year. From literally playing a man in The Man music video to dropping an entirely new album Folklore in July, Taylor was in the news for all the right reasons, getting all the love from her fans in India as well.

Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) started off the year with the release of her album Rare and went on to announce her own beauty line by the same name. However, what kept the 28-year-old star’s fans talking was her collaboration with the K-pop band BLACKPINK (@BLACKPINK) for their song Ice Cream.

Most mentioned K-pop artists/bands of 2020:

BTS (@BTS_twt) was the most mentioned K-pop artist of the year in India, owing to the relentless and overwhelming support of their Indian fans/ARMY. The Korean heartthrobs’ accomplished massive success this year, winning career-first accolades such as the top spot at the Billboard Hot 100 charts and a Grammy nomination for the record-breaking single Dynamite.

Exo (@weareoneEXO) remained in conversations for many developments - from the band’s member Suho announcing his military enlistment to several of the boys releasing their solo acts this year. Their song Obsession was received very well among Indian audiences, making them the second most mentioned K-pop artist of the year.

BLACKPINK (@BLACKPINK) made their Twitter debut this year and became the third most mentioned K-pop act in India. The band’s collaboration with Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) for the song Ice Cream had everyone on Twitter talking, as did their Netflix documentary Blackpink: Light Up the Sky which gave fans a closer glimpse into their lives.