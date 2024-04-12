Coimbatore dancer G Sundaramoorthy’s journey from hardship to world record

April 12, 2024 01:16 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST

“Dancing wasn’t just about moving to the rhythm for me; it was a journey of self-discovery,” shares G Sundaramoorthi, reflecting on his extraordinary path from hardship to global recognition.

Sundaramoorthi’s commitment to his craft led him to achieve a monumental feat: showcasing 154 varieties of traditional dances over 65 hours, earning him a coveted place in the Asia Book of Records. Born in Gobichettipalayam, Sundaramoorthi’s path to becoming a renowned traditional dancer was marked by struggle, resilience, and dedication to preserving cultural heritage. Gunashekaran and his mother Indrani relocated to Chennai when he was three after her divorce, settling in a slum near Arrakonam. She worked in a clerical post to support her family. Sundaramamoorthi’s family’s strong ties to the Kambathu Attam, a traditional dance form of the Kongu region, and his mother’s passion for Bharatanatyam laid the foundation for his journey into the world of dance.

His love for dancing began during the lively local temple festivals, where he danced for hours. Recognising his potential, his mother introduced him to Thirutani Kovil Narthagi Mudhugachiyammal, a respected Bharatanatyam teacher. “Personally, I did not have any interest in learning Bharatanatyam. My mother would give me money to watch films with my friends, with the condition that I should learn Bharatanatyam. That’s how my journey started,” he recalls.

Three years later, Sundaramoorthi enrolled in the Tamil Nadu Music College in Chennai to study Bharatanatyam, specialising in the Thanjavur style and did his arangetram. “Bharatanatyam uncovered a hidden talent within me. It wasn’t just about dance; it was about embracing who I truly was.”

Amidst performances in various cities, Sundaramoorthi’s hunger for knowledge led him to explore folk arts. Inspired by the vibrant stage shows he witnessed, he delved into learning Karagattam,wherein performers balance a pot on their heads and dance to folk songs. This dance is performed in praise of the rain goddess Mariamman.

Witnessing the erosion of traditional dance forms saddened him. He says, “Traditionally, Karagattam is about dancers gracefully balancing a pot on their heads, clad in elegant sarees. But today, it has lost its soul.” Determined to stem the tide of cultural dilution, Sundaramoorthi embarked on a mission to master an array of traditional dances. Starting from Karagam, he learned Therukoothu, Deverattam, Oyilattam, Kokkaliattam, Kavadi Attam, Poikkaal Kuthirai Attam and more by travelling across regions, immersing himself in Tamil Nadu’s cultural heritage, learning from masters and preserving the authenticity of each art form.

“My day usually begins at 4am and ends late at night, around 12 am. I never felt strained despite pushing myself to learn multiple dance forms. It’s only possible when there are no expectations and a mindset for continuous learning.” After 16 years of continuous learning, Sundaramoorthi’s crowning achievement is the world record he now holds for the Longest Traditional Dance Marathon in Asia Book of Records. He is also a recipient of the Tamil Nadu Government’s Kalaivalarmani title in recognition of his contribution to the folk arts.

“At 30, I accomplished my world record performance. It was unexpected; I never imagined myself breaking records,” Sundaramoorthi recounts. “The idea sparked during a casual conversation at a college event where I mentioned knowing over 200 dance forms. This joke led to a challenge proposed by a professor, igniting my ambition.”

Despite the task ahead, Sundaramoorthi was determined. “Preparing for the world record was no easy feat. Each dance required specific props and costumes, adding to the challenge,” he explains. “After securing sponsorship and a venue, I devoted two months to intense practice. It wasn’t without setbacks; I faced severe back issues and underwent treatment, delaying my preparation.”

Undeterred, Sundaramoorthi resumed practice with renewed determination. “I initially danced non-stop for 32 hours, eventually setting the record for the longest traditional dance marathon.” Sundaramoorthi’s journey didn’t end there. “In subsequent years, I set records for the longest Karagam dance and choreographed the largest Oyilattam performance.”

Reflecting on the fine arts of our time, Sundaramoorthi feels, “Every traditional art form has the power to decide its own destiny. Not everyone can master traditional arts. Only when the art form chooses you will you be able to learn, regardless of how great the teacher is or how long you practice.”

